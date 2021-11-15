Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

