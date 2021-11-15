Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

