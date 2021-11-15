Desjardins Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$244.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$244.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$233.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.92 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 99.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.