Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $31.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FORG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $31.28 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

