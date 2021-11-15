Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $44.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

