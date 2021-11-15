Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

