Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.18 ($33.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.74. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.85 ($21.00) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.47 and a 200-day moving average of €22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

