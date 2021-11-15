Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

