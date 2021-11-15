Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00006218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.46 million and $94,104.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.73 or 0.00674762 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.