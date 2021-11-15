DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $646.56 on Monday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $649.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.87 and a 200-day moving average of $480.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

