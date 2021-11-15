Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $204.84 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

