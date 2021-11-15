DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 647.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

DDCCF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

