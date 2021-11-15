DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $579.44 million and $2.71 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.65 or 0.00358091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006120 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

