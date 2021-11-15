DistX (DISTX) Price Reaches $0.0005

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. DistX has a total market cap of $15,748.85 and approximately $36,746.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DistX has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

