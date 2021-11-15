DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $175.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

