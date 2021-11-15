Douglas N. Comings Sells 2,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.33. 967,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.