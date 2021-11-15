DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.64.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

