Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

