Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 263,853 shares.The stock last traded at $147.35 and had previously closed at $155.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

