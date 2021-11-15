Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE:BROS opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,865,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,525,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.