ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. CSFB raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.34.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$11.06 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 125.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.00%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70. Also, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. acquired 1,622,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,223,406.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,834,534.51.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

