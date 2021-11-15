eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 34,000 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

