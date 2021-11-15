eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

