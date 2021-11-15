Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

ECIFY opened at $2.86 on Monday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

