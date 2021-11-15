Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

