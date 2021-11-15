Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.75. 10,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

