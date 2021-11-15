Elon Musk Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Tesla stock opened at $1,033.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.66 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $884.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

