Emera (TSE:EMA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.73.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.76. The stock has a market cap of C$14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

