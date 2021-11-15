Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 6,000 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,948.00 ($11,391.43).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 16,291 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,565.93 ($32,547.09).

On Monday, October 11th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 72,556 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$196,263.98 ($140,188.56).

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

