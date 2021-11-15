Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

