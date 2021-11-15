Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.95 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

