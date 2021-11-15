Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE:EDR opened at 27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.43. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $346,375,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.