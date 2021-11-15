Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.40. 206,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

