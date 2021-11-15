Energi Market Cap Hits $81.48 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Energi has a market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $351,910.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00149158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00489572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00075887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,927,314 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

