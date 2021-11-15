Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $10.63 on Exchanges

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $10.63 or 0.00016311 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $319.70 million and $9.33 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

