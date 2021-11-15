Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Engagesmart stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $27,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $8,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

