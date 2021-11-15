Engie’s (ENGIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

