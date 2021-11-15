Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 79,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 531,695 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The stock has a market cap of $487.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

