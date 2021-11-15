Entrée Resources (ERLFF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Entrée Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -17.50 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.05

Entrée Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Entrée Resources Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Entrée Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrée Resources competitors beat Entrée Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

