EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,629 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,790 shares of company stock valued at $121,887,243. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

