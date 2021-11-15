EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,216 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $164.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.09 and a 52 week high of $164.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.