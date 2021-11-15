EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $115.70 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.