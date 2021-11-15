EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 165,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

