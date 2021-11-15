EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

