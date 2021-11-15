Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $294.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.71.

EFX stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.77 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 27.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Equifax by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

