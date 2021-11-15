Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

11/15/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/29/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/28/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/11/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. In early 2021, the company completed major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. It is actively investing in renewable projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Notably, its upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. It also generates sufficient energy from wind farms in Germany and the U.K. to power customers across Europe.”

10/4/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.20. 2,454,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

