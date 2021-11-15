Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 679,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 112,193 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.