Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 679,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 112,193 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

