Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.