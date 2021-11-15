Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.83. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.