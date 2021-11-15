ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400,662 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

